Notable Monday Option Activity: BURL, SBUX, WAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 521,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 28,394 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 9,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, SBUX options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.