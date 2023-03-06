Notable Monday Option Activity: BTU, INFA, VST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 28,182 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Informatica Inc (Symbol: INFA) saw options trading volume of 2,414 contracts, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of INFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of INFA. Below is a chart showing INFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 15,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, INFA options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

