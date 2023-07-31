Notable Monday Option Activity: BPMC, AYX, PSTL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC), where a total volume of 2,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 296,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 6,457 contracts, representing approximately 645,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Postal Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PSTL) saw options trading volume of 1,052 contracts, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of PSTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of PSTL. Below is a chart showing PSTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

