Notable Monday Option Activity: BMBL, SKX, CPRI

January 30, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 11,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,700 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 10,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 7,582 contracts, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

