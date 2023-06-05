Notable Monday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 3,527 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 352,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 465,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 28,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 11,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

