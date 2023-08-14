News & Insights

Markets
BALL

Notable Monday Option Activity: BALL, PARA, MU

August 14, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), where a total volume of 9,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 917,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 66,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 19,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 66,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BALL options, PARA options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 FOXA RSI
 OKSB Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BALL
PARA
MU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.