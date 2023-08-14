Notable Monday Option Activity: BALL, PARA, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), where a total volume of 9,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 917,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 66,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 19,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 66,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
