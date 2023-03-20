Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, CAR, RGLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 17,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 2,414 contracts, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 2,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
