Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, PFSI, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 13,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 2,885 contracts, representing approximately 288,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 299,371 contracts, representing approximately 29.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 34,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, PFSI options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

