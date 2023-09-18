Notable Monday Option Activity: AVAV, TTWO, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 1,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 193,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,677 contracts, representing approximately 667,700 underlying shares or approximately 62% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 15,675 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
