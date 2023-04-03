Notable Monday Option Activity: APLS, STNG, FSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 13,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 10,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 47,073 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, STNG options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.