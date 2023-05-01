Notable Monday Option Activity: ANET, NCLH, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 14,895 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 69,909 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 12,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 23,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

