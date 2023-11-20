Notable Monday Option Activity: AMAT, PRU, FITB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 31,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 2,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 8,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 844,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) options are showing a volume of 25,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, PRU options, or FITB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.