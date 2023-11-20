Notable Monday Option Activity: AMAT, PRU, FITB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 31,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 2,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 8,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 844,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) options are showing a volume of 25,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, PRU options, or FITB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EAC Split History
Institutional Holders of DLX
CZFS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.