Notable Monday Option Activity: ALLY, LEN, SMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 52,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 31,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 19,381 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 11,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NuScale Power Corp (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 5,494 contracts, representing approximately 549,400 underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,300 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

