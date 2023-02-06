Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, SSTK, PLTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 17,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 2,408 contracts, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) options are showing a volume of 5,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 548,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
