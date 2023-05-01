Notable Monday Option Activity: ABBV, ORCL, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 27,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 36,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 8,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 18,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,400 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

