Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, CMRE, FSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 546,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 73.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 29,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 4,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 45,664 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
