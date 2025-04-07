Markets
ZTS

Notable Monday Option Activity: ZTS, FI, CRM

April 07, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), where a total volume of 11,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI) saw options trading volume of 14,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of FI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 3,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares of FI. Below is a chart showing FI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 28,773 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZTS options, FI options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NDAC market cap history
 Institutional Holders of GARS
 HIMS YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NDAC market cap history-> Institutional Holders of GARS-> HIMS YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZTS
FI
CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.