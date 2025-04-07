Notable Monday Option Activity: ZTS, FI, CRM

Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI) saw options trading volume of 14,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of FI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 3,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares of FI. Below is a chart showing FI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 28,773 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZTS options, FI options, or CRM options
