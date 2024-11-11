Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, GM, HUBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 6,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 635,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 64,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,368 contracts, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,300 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

