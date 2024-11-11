Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, GM, HUBS

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 64,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,368 contracts, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,300 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, GM options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding JCI
SLQT Past Earnings
LAWS Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.