Notable Monday Option Activity: XPOF, U, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF), where a total of 6,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 850,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 55,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 7,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 71,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 13,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

