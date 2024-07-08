Notable Monday Option Activity: XPOF, U, MRVL

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 55,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 7,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 71,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 13,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XPOF options, U options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
