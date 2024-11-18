Notable Monday Option Activity: WBA, LBRT, ABBV

Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) saw options trading volume of 10,941 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of LBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,100 underlying shares of LBRT. Below is a chart showing LBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 31,959 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
