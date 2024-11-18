News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: WBA, LBRT, ABBV

November 18, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total volume of 90,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 12,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) saw options trading volume of 10,941 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of LBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,100 underlying shares of LBRT. Below is a chart showing LBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 31,959 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WBA options, LBRT options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
