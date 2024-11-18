Notable Monday Option Activity: WBA, LBRT, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total volume of 90,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 12,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) saw options trading volume of 10,941 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of LBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,100 underlying shares of LBRT. Below is a chart showing LBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 31,959 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBA options, LBRT options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

