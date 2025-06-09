Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: W, PENN, VKTX

June 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 31,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 22,523 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 15,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, PENN options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

