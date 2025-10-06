Notable Monday Option Activity: VZ, SBUX, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 179,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 12,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 69,717 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,368 contracts, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4500 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, SBUX options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.