Notable Monday Option Activity: VZ, SBUX, BKNG

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 69,717 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,368 contracts, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4500 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VZ options, SBUX options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
