News & Insights

Markets
VSTO

Notable Monday Option Activity: VSTO, DDOG, ZION

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total of 2,828 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 662,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 15,647 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 6,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, DDOG options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TRST market cap history
 ORMP Stock Predictions
 HSEA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSTO
DDOG
ZION

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.