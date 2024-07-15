Notable Monday Option Activity: VSTO, DDOG, ZION

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total of 2,828 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 662,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 15,647 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 6,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, DDOG options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.