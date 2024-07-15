Notable Monday Option Activity: VSTO, DDOG, ZION

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 15,647 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 6,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, DDOG options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TRST market cap history
ORMP Stock Predictions
HSEA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.