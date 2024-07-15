Notable Monday Option Activity: VLO, ULTA, SCHW

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 45,464 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
