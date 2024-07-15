News & Insights

Markets
VLO

Notable Monday Option Activity: VLO, ULTA, SCHW

July 15, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 35,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 20,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 45,464 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, ULTA options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ISSC
 Funds Holding PBFS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO
ULTA
SCHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.