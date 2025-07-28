Notable Monday Option Activity: UPST, SNOW, QCOM

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 17,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 40,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, SNOW options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HOFV Split History
VGM Videos
Institutional Holders of OLMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.