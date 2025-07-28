Notable Monday Option Activity: UPST, SNOW, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 31,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 7,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 17,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 40,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, SNOW options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.