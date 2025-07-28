Markets
UPST

Notable Monday Option Activity: UPST, SNOW, QCOM

July 28, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 31,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 7,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 17,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 40,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, SNOW options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HOFV Split History
 VGM Videos
 Institutional Holders of OLMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HOFV Split History-> VGM Videos-> Institutional Holders of OLMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPST
SNOW
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.