Notable Monday Option Activity: UPST, MDB, VKTX

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 9,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 965,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 32,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
