Notable Monday Option Activity: UPST, MDB, VKTX

August 19, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

August 19, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 80,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 13,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 9,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 965,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 32,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, MDB options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

