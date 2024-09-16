Notable Monday Option Activity: UPST, CINF, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 79,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 11,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) saw options trading volume of 5,054 contracts, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares or approximately 121.4% of CINF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares of CINF. Below is a chart showing CINF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 99,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, CINF options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.