Notable Monday Option Activity: UNFI, STWD, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 2,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 9,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,700 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 18,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

