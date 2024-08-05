News & Insights

Markets
UNFI

Notable Monday Option Activity: UNFI, STWD, BX

August 05, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 2,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 9,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,700 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 18,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, STWD options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NUS Insider Buying
 PST Videos
 SYY DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNFI
STWD
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.