Notable Monday Option Activity: UNFI, HBI, BBWI

November 25, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total volume of 2,956 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 295,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) options are showing a volume of 34,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 27,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,100 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

