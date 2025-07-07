Notable Monday Option Activity: ULTA, URI, MARA

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 229,776 contracts, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 14,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, URI options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
