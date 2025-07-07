Markets
ULTA

Notable Monday Option Activity: ULTA, URI, MARA

July 07, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 3,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 728,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 229,776 contracts, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 14,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, URI options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
