Notable Monday Option Activity: ULTA, CNC, WFC

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 28,293 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,100 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 72,621 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 31,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, CNC options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EWTX market cap history
Amphenol YTD Return
Institutional Holders of PLIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.