Notable Monday Option Activity: ULTA, CNC, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 4,463 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 446,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 28,293 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,100 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 72,621 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 31,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

