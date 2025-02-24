Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, SMMT, CLW

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 8,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 1,257 contracts, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, SMMT options, or CLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
