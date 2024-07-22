News & Insights

Markets
TWLO

Notable Monday Option Activity: TWLO, HCA, QCOM

July 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 9,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 959,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 6,796 contracts, representing approximately 679,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 42,038 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, HCA options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BEDU Videos
 ETFs Holding HAYN
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AAAU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWLO
HCA
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.