Notable Monday Option Activity: TWLO, HCA, QCOM

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 6,796 contracts, representing approximately 679,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 42,038 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, HCA options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
