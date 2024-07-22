Notable Monday Option Activity: TWLO, HCA, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 9,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 959,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 6,796 contracts, representing approximately 679,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 42,038 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

