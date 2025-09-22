Notable Monday Option Activity: TSN, NRG, MCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total volume of 11,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 9,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,100 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 9,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 938,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 3,115 contracts, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $690 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSN options, NRG options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

