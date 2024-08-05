Notable Monday Option Activity: TSN, APTV, CCL

Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) saw options trading volume of 18,808 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,400 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 148,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 21,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
