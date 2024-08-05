Notable Monday Option Activity: TSN, APTV, CCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 8,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 822,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) saw options trading volume of 18,808 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,400 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 148,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 21,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSN options, APTV options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.