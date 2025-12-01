Notable Monday Option Activity: TOL, RIVN, DVN

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 259,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 34,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 35,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
