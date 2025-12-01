Notable Monday Option Activity: TOL, RIVN, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total of 3,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 259,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 34,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 35,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

