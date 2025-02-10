Notable Monday Option Activity: SWTX, CG, ZM

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 12,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 14,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
