Notable Monday Option Activity: SWTX, CG, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX), where a total of 12,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 12,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 14,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWTX options, CG options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.