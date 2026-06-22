Notable Monday Option Activity: SWKS, SMCI, LULU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 28,708 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 20,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 368,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 22,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 23,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, SMCI options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SWKS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.