Markets
SWKS

Notable Monday Option Activity: SWKS, SMCI, LULU

June 22, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 28,708 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 20,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 368,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 22,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 23,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, SMCI options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SWKS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SWKS MACD-> SWKS Average Annual Return-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SWKS
SMCI
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.