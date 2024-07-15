Notable Monday Option Activity: STX, AXP, QCOM

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 12,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 46,173 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 14,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
