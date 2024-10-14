Notable Monday Option Activity: STT, UAL, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), where a total volume of 10,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 35,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 43,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

