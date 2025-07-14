Notable Monday Option Activity: STT, HLT, STZ

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 16,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 15,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STT options, HLT options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
