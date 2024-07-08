Notable Monday Option Activity: SPOT, AXSM, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 10,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 5,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 103,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 13,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

