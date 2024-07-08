Notable Monday Option Activity: SPOT, AXSM, HOOD

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 5,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 103,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 13,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, AXSM options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LC market cap history
SAVE Price Target
Conagra Brands 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.