SPOT

Notable Monday Option Activity: SPOT, AXSM, HOOD

July 08, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 10,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 5,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 103,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 13,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, AXSM options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

