Notable Monday Option Activity: SPHR, AFRM, COIN

November 18, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total volume of 15,527 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 208.6% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 196,423 contracts, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 40,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 253,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 16,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
