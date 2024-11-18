Notable Monday Option Activity: SPHR, AFRM, COIN

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 196,423 contracts, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 40,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 253,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 16,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, AFRM options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
