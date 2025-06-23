Markets
SOFI

Notable Monday Option Activity: SOFI, VKTX, TPR

June 23, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 340,472 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 63.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 76,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 15,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 17,084 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 6,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, VKTX options, or TPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
