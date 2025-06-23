Notable Monday Option Activity: SOFI, VKTX, TPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 340,472 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 63.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 76,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 15,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 17,084 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 6,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

