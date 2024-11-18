News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: SOFI, ACM, HUBB

November 18, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 278,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 17,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 3,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,400 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) saw options trading volume of 1,803 contracts, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
