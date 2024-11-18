Notable Monday Option Activity: SOFI, ACM, HUBB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 278,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 17,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 3,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,400 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) saw options trading volume of 1,803 contracts, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

