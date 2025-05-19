Markets
SNOW

Notable Monday Option Activity: SNOW, BSY, CVNA

May 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 35,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 17, 2027, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) saw options trading volume of 11,799 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of BSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BSY. Below is a chart showing BSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 34,741 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, BSY options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

