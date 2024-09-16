News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: SMAR, HAS, IIPR

September 16, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), where a total of 9,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 998,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,700 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 5,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 817 contracts, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMAR options, HAS options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

