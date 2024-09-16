Notable Monday Option Activity: SMAR, HAS, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), where a total of 9,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 998,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 2,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,700 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 5,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 817 contracts, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

