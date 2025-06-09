Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SJM, HUM, QCOM

June 09, 2025 — 02:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), where a total volume of 5,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 554,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 10,484 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 39,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 2,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

