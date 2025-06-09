Notable Monday Option Activity: SJM, HUM, QCOM

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 10,484 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 39,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 2,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
