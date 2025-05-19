Notable Monday Option Activity: SIG, DECK, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 4,508 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 450,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 3,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 11,082 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 856,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIG options, DECK options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.