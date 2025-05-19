Notable Monday Option Activity: SIG, DECK, NOW

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 11,082 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 856,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIG options, DECK options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Louis Bacon Stock Picks
ACIC Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of IXIA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.