Markets
SAGE

Notable Monday Option Activity: SAGE, COST, MSFT

June 16, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total of 9,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 969,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.7% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 694,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,552 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 206,468 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, COST options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AUTL Options Chain
 NAVB Stock Predictions
 EPAY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AUTL Options Chain-> NAVB Stock Predictions-> EPAY Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SAGE
COST
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.