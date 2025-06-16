Notable Monday Option Activity: SAGE, COST, MSFT

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,552 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 206,468 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.