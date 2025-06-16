Notable Monday Option Activity: SAGE, COST, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total of 9,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 969,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.7% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 694,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 3,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,552 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 206,468 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

